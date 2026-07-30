District heating prices will rise by up to six percent

Increases Above the Inflation Rate

The Upper Austria State Price Authority has already approved the new rates, as “ORF OÖ” first reported. The increase by Linz AG is nearly twice as high as the current inflation rate. For a household with 70 square meters of living space, this means an average monthly cost increase of just under six euros. “The reason is the strained cost situation,” according to the municipal utility. Production has become more expensive compared to last year. “The market price for natural gas rose by 40 percent. Pellet prices rose by 30 percent,” according to Linz AG. The company points out that, despite the increase, it still offers “the most affordable district heating rates among state capitals.”