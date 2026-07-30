Drought in Upper Austria:
40 towns sound the alarm over water shortages
We’re in the midst of a heat wave, and it’s making the drought in Upper Austria worse every day. And in many communities across Upper Austria, the situation is already getting tight. 90 percent of groundwater levels are too low. Supply shortages have already hit 40 towns; new water sources must be brought online, and even the fire department is stepping in to deliver water because elevated tanks are running dry.
The ongoing drought is leading to water shortages in more and more towns in Upper Austria. “The state’s drinking water regulatory agency is constantly receiving reports of falling water levels, drying-up wells, and the need for emergency water supplies,” reported State Environment Minister Stefan Kaineder (Greens). He is urging the public to use water sparingly: A green lawn is secondary; filling a pool right now is an “absolute no-go.”
Rain is lacking and not in sight
About 30 percent of the groundwater monitoring stations in the state are already showing very low water levels, and another 60 percent are showing low levels, Kaineder calculated. This is attributed to reduced groundwater recharge in recent months. So far in July, Upper Austria has received 38 millimeters of precipitation; the normal amount would be 129 millimeters. Looking at the year to date, only 381 millimeters have been recorded so far, instead of the average 624 millimeters (61 percent). No significant precipitation is in sight for the coming week—except for thunderstorms.
Fire Department Must Step In If Necessary
In a village in the Rohrbach district, four springs are currently supplying so little water that the elevated reservoir is no longer filling completely, even at night. According to the press release, about 100 people are affected, and the fire department may have to deliver water. In another Mühlviertel municipality in the district of Perg, 550 residents are affected by water shortages.
9,000 Liters Short Per Day
In a municipality in the Kirchdorf district, an additional spring has been put into operation as an emergency supply for 45 people. A village in the Stodertal valley is currently short about 9,000 liters of water per day. Arrangements are being made to supply the 85 affected residents with water via tanker trucks. The city of Grieskirchen has issued a water conservation ordinance; reports of nearly dry wells, sharply declining springs, and initial supply shortages are also coming in from the districts of Wels-Land and Vöcklabruck, as well as from the Innviertel and Salzkammergut regions.
Municipalities Should Establish Backup Systems
Kaineder urged municipalities and water suppliers to review their emergency plans and prepare additional supply routes in the event of water shortages. “A secure water supply needs a second source of supply. Emergency pipelines, networked water utilities, and protected springs are becoming increasingly important,” emphasized the State Councilor.
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