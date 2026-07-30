40 towns sound the alarm over water shortages

Rain is lacking and not in sight

About 30 percent of the groundwater monitoring stations in the state are already showing very low water levels, and another 60 percent are showing low levels, Kaineder calculated. This is attributed to reduced groundwater recharge in recent months. So far in July, Upper Austria has received 38 millimeters of precipitation; the normal amount would be 129 millimeters. Looking at the year to date, only 381 millimeters have been recorded so far, instead of the average 624 millimeters (61 percent). No significant precipitation is in sight for the coming week—except for thunderstorms.