Goodbye, Champions League
“Completely absurd!” Club Devastated After Qualifying Debacle
What a drama in the Champions League qualifiers! After a 4-1 win in the first leg against Aarhus, Polish club Lech Poznan should have been planning for the next round, but then came one of the “biggest humiliations” on home soil, causing pain for an entire country.
“This is how humiliations happen that people will remember for years to come,” writes “Przeglad Sportowy,” Poland’s oldest sports newspaper. The pain felt here is that of an entire nation. On Wednesday evening, Lech Poznan suffered a resounding defeat in the second round of Champions League qualifying.
In the first leg against Danish champions Aarhus, they had celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory. With the second leg at home, a spot in the next round seemed all but secured, and the dream of the Champions League was taking shape. But then the Poles were caught off guard.
After 90 minutes, Aarhus had scored three goals, while the home team had scored none. The match went into extra time, and the tension among the home fans was now clearly palpable. For a brief moment, though, they were able to cheer and believe they might get off lightly in the end. That’s because Filip Jagiello scored for Poznan in extra time, throwing the door to the Champions League wide open once again.
Great joy among the Danes
But once again, they failed to seal the deal. Tomas Kristjansson managed to equalize, and the match had to be decided in a penalty shootout. There, the Danish champions ultimately prevailed once more, and the drama for Poznań was complete.
“The Poznań fortress has fallen. Four times,” reads the Polish media. In Denmark, however, there’s jubilation. “You’re wild, AGF! This game will become a milestone in Aarhus’s history,” writes “Tipsbladet.” Sabah FK from Azerbaijan now awaits in the next round, and the Champions League dream is taking shape.
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