Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Goodbye, Champions League

“Completely absurd!” Club Devastated After Qualifying Debacle

Nachrichten
30.07.2026 06:49
While the Aarhus players are celebrating, the Poznań players can’t believe it.
While the Aarhus players are celebrating, the Poznań players can’t believe it.(Bild: EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

What a drama in the Champions League qualifiers! After a 4-1 win in the first leg against Aarhus, Polish club Lech Poznan should have been planning for the next round, but then came one of the “biggest humiliations” on home soil, causing pain for an entire country. 

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

“This is how humiliations happen that people will remember for years to come,” writes “Przeglad Sportowy,” Poland’s oldest sports newspaper. The pain felt here is that of an entire nation. On Wednesday evening, Lech Poznan suffered a resounding defeat in the second round of Champions League qualifying. 

In the first leg against Danish champions Aarhus, they had celebrated a commanding 4-1 victory. With the second leg at home, a spot in the next round seemed all but secured, and the dream of the Champions League was taking shape. But then the Poles were caught off guard. 

After 90 minutes, Aarhus had scored three goals, while the home team had scored none. The match went into extra time, and the tension among the home fans was now clearly palpable. For a brief moment, though, they were able to cheer and believe they might get off lightly in the end. That’s because Filip Jagiello scored for Poznan in extra time, throwing the door to the Champions League wide open once again. 

Great joy among the Danes
But once again, they failed to seal the deal. Tomas Kristjansson managed to equalize, and the match had to be decided in a penalty shootout. There, the Danish champions ultimately prevailed once more, and the drama for Poznań was complete. 

Huge celebrations among the Aarhus players!
Huge celebrations among the Aarhus players!(Bild: EPA/Jakub Kaczmarczyk)

“The Poznań fortress has fallen. Four times,” reads the Polish media. In Denmark, however, there’s jubilation. “You’re wild, AGF! This game will become a milestone in Aarhus’s history,” writes “Tipsbladet.” Sabah FK from Azerbaijan now awaits in the next round, and the Champions League dream is taking shape. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
30.07.2026 06:49
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf