Verstappen spins out
Norris races to pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris races to pole position in his McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The world champion prevailed over the two Ferraris driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during Saturday’s qualifying session.
For the first time in the eleventh Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season, no Mercedes will start from pole position. World Champion Lando Norris won Saturday’s qualifying session in Hungary. Behind the McLaren driver were the two Ferraris driven by record champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, the top Mercedes driver, could not do better than fourth place in Mogyorod near Budapest; his teammate George Russell finished seventh behind Red Bull star Max Verstappen.
Last year’s winner, Norris, snatched his tenth Hungarian pole from his English compatriot Hamilton by a margin of just twelve thousandths of a second at the finish. So far this season, Antonelli (6) and Russell (4) had shared the best starting positions among themselves. However, at the Hungaroring—with its slow, tight corners—the Silver Arrows struggled in all practice sessions leading up to Sunday’s race (3:00 p.m./live on ORF 1 and Sky).
Here are the final results:
Norris was the fastest in all three qualifying sessions. The 26-year-old had already set the pace on Saturday morning in the third free practice session and rewarded himself with his 17th career pole—his first as world champion. Norris hasn’t secured a GP victory this season either, but the updates to his McLaren seem to be working. “I’m very happy to be back on top,” said the Briton. “But in the end, I’m also a bit pleasantly surprised.”
Here are the standings in the Drivers’ World Championship:
Two McLaren one-two finishes most recently
Over the past two years, however, McLaren has dominated in Hungary, celebrating one-two finishes in both 2024 (Oscar Piastri ahead of Lando Norris) and 2025 (Norris ahead of Piastri). World Champion Norris’s team will bring several major upgrades, including a new underbody and aerodynamic components.
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