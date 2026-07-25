Norris races to pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Norris was the fastest in all three qualifying sessions. The 26-year-old had already set the pace on Saturday morning in the third free practice session and rewarded himself with his 17th career pole—his first as world champion. Norris hasn’t secured a GP victory this season either, but the updates to his McLaren seem to be working. “I’m very happy to be back on top,” said the Briton. “But in the end, I’m also a bit pleasantly surprised.”