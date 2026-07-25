World Championship and Runner-Up Titles for Fire Departments from Upper Austria

What a debut! In their first appearance at a World Firefighting Championship, the team from Bad Mühllacken (municipality of Feldkirchen/D.) claimed victory right away in Eisenstadt, leaving 55 other teams from 17 nations in their wake. The “Mühllackingers” took the world championship title from their colleagues from St. Martin/Mühlkreis. Twenty penalty points during the firefighting drill cost the “Martins” their chance at a top spot, and they had to settle for 25th place. Unfortunately, the world record set by the St. Martin team in 2017 was also broken —the fourth-place finishers from Johannesberg, Lower Austria, clocked a fabulous time of 28.07 seconds, 0.09 seconds faster, but squandered their chances at a podium finish during the relay race. By the way: The team from St. Martin would have secured the victory and defended their title based solely on their running times—but penalty points dashed their dreams.