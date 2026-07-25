Fear of a Caregiver: Girl Jumps Out of Window

As the “Krone” has now learned, the following events took place on March 1, 2026. The investigation is based on conversations with a whistleblower, five written accounts of events surrounding that day, and inquiries sent to the City of Vienna and several organizations, totaling 139 questions.

Meat tunnels, horns, and facial tattoos

Transcript 1 from a caregiver: The girl is informed of the transfer. “Petra reacted with visible shock (wide eyes, stiffness, refusal to eat), followed by clear rejection,” the report states. The staff member’s recommendation is clear: “Hand over in a well-structured manner, without time pressure.” Above all: “Female caregivers.”