Scandal Involving MA 11
Fear of a Caregiver: Girl Jumps Out of Window
An educational disaster of epic proportions plunges Vienna’s MA 11 and a heavily subsidized private association into crisis. At the center of it all is the desperate act of a traumatized girl and a man with a diabolical aura.
Petra loves Korean pop music and cats—they are the few things the girl has in common with other 12-year-olds. The causes of the many traumas in Petra’s life lead into the depths of human malice and perversion. Repeated abuse has turned a child’s soul into an emotional wasteland.
Like a siren, she often screams for hours to vent a pain that cannot be shouted away. When she saw a man at the beginning of her therapy, she wet herself.
Now Petra—who in reality goes by a different name—is not being cared for by her parents, but by educators in specialized facilities. She started at “Pro Child,” an association for professional educational support that has since ceased operations. That was also the reason why Petra had to be moved from one facility to another.
As the “Krone” has now learned, the following events took place on March 1, 2026. The investigation is based on conversations with a whistleblower, five written accounts of events surrounding that day, and inquiries sent to the City of Vienna and several organizations, totaling 139 questions.
Meat tunnels, horns, and facial tattoos
Transcript 1 from a caregiver: The girl is informed of the transfer. “Petra reacted with visible shock (wide eyes, stiffness, refusal to eat), followed by clear rejection,” the report states. The staff member’s recommendation is clear: “Hand over in a well-structured manner, without time pressure.” Above all: “Female caregivers.”
Report 2: A staff member informs the organization that will be taking over care of the girl—named Homebase—about the issues. The managing director is Mr. W., but according to the letter, he appeared “unimpressed.” W. is informed “that it would be advisable not to send any male staff members to the appointment, as she is afraid of men.” The response is that this is not possible due to “staffing difficulties.”
When children and adolescents who need special protection are let down, this constitutes a failure on the part of the Neos department.
ÖVP-Wien-Chef Markus Figl
The following pages and meeting minutes show how the “client handover” escalated. It should be noted that W. from Homebase does not look like what one would expect an educational director to look like. The bearded man is covered in tattoos, including on his face; his ears are stretched with flesh tunnels; and screw-on horns protrude from his forehead, like those of a Satanist. This giant picks up a severely traumatized girl who has a panic-inducing fear of men.
According to the report, W. gives Petra “an ultimatum”: “If she does not open the door voluntarily by then, he will enter the room—whether she wants him to or not.”
The twelve-year-old locks herself in her room, thrashes about, climbs out the first-floor window, and, in her desperation, jumps onto the concrete. From below, the injured girl screams, “I’d rather die than go with them.” Emergency responders confirm the incident: “The girl was seriously injured in the fall, with fractures in her leg and arm. We’re talking about multiple trauma.” Eyewitnesses call it a miracle that Petra survived the fall the way she did.
Homebase and the boss with the devil’s horns receive generous funding from MA 11, the Child and Youth Welfare Service, paid for with taxpayer money—386,093 euros in the month of the incident alone.
“No misconduct found”
Homebase declined to answer the “Krone”’s questions—two requests for comment were ignored. The educational disaster behind this act of desperation cannot be easily contained. The office of the responsible Deputy Mayor, Bettina Emmerling (Neos): “The supervisory body of MA 11 investigated the incident and ensured that it was handled professionally. No professional misconduct on the part of the operator, Homebase, was found.”
The authorities will still have to explain how the pickup of a severely traumatized child by a man with a sinister demeanor can be considered “proper.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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