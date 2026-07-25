Investigations are underway
Betting fraud? New controversy surrounding Trump’s World Cup intervention
Just what we needed! As reported by “The Athletic,” the Balogun case—that is, the red card suspension that was lifted following Trump’s intervention—is one of seven suspected cases being investigated by the “Group of Copenhagen” in connection with possible betting fraud. A match involving World Cup champion Spain is also under scrutiny.
Even though the full report from the “Group of Copenhagen” has not yet been made public, the first alarming details about the matches under investigation for betting fraud are now coming to light via the renowned sports portal of the “New York Times.”
Was there insider knowledge?
For instance, the red card against American player Folarin Balogun—which was rescinded following Trump’s intervention with FIFA President Gianni Infantino—is reportedly part of the investigation. Reason: On the cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket, it was reportedly possible as early as July 2—immediately after his ejection—to bet on whether Balogun would play again in the Round of 16 against Belgium. However, FIFA did not lift the suspension until July 5.
Furthermore, no such bet was offered for any of the other red cards among the 14 total send-offs. This suggests that there may have been insiders who knew about the plans of the U.S. president or Infantino and wanted to take advantage of the situation.
Three Additional Suspected Cases
“The Athletic” also reports on three additional suspicious cases involving the “Group of Copenhagen.” For example, the sports website mentions the red card shown to South Africa’s Themba Zwane in the opening match, the three-and-a-half-minute delay caused by VAR when a goal by Spain’s Ferran Torres (26) against Saudi Arabia, and a conspicuously high betting volume on Cape Verde earning a point against Spain, a match that actually ended 0–0.
The international network “Group of Copenhagen,” founded by the Council of Europe to combat the manipulation of sports competitions, issued seven yellow alerts while monitoring a total of 104 matches, according to a press release. By definition, a “yellow alert” is triggered when initial indications point to possible irregularities that require further investigation. The “Group of Copenhagen” has therefore submitted an official request to FIFA and asked for a written statement.
According to FIFA, no evidence of suspicious betting activity
The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Tuesday that, based on information collected and analyzed throughout the tournament, the FIFA Integrity Working Group had found “neither suspicious betting activity nor any signs of match-fixing in connection with any match.”
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