Betting fraud? New controversy surrounding Trump’s World Cup intervention

Was there insider knowledge?

For instance, the red card against American player Folarin Balogun—which was rescinded following Trump’s intervention with FIFA President Gianni Infantino—is reportedly part of the investigation. Reason: On the cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket, it was reportedly possible as early as July 2—immediately after his ejection—to bet on whether Balogun would play again in the Round of 16 against Belgium. However, FIFA did not lift the suspension until July 5.