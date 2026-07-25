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Severe leg injury

Greyhound “Fritz” Had to Be Rescued from the Mountain

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25.07.2026 15:17
“Fritz,” who weighed about 20 kilograms, had to be carried down into the valley on a stretcher
“Fritz,” who weighed about 20 kilograms, had to be carried down into the valley on a stretcher(Bild: Bergrettung Spital/Pyhrn)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A mountain hike by a group of six tourists—a couple with four dogs—ended in a mountain rescue operation on Friday. The greyhound “Fritz” suffered an open ankle fracture. Because he was too heavy for his owners to carry, mountain rescuers had to bring him down to the valley; a veterinarian had also climbed up to attend to him. 

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Although greyhounds look very light, they do have a certain amount of weight—in this case, about 20 kilograms—which can pose a real problem in the mountains. A couple of vacationers (53, 51) from Luxembourg found this out the hard way on Friday. The tourists had set out on a hiking tour to the Seespitz (1,594 meters) in the Totes Gebirge on Friday.

With the help of a mountain stretcher, the dog was brought to safety
With the help of a mountain stretcher, the dog was brought to safety(Bild: Bergrettung Spital/Pyhrn)

Carrying the dog was too dangerous
The mishap occurred during the descent: the greyhound “Fritz” fell and suffered an open fracture of the hock. At first, the owners tried to carry the dog down into the valley, but the risk of further injury was too great, so they alerted mountain rescue. 

Two veterinarians were also on the scene
Two veterinarians were also on the scene(Bild: Bergrettung Spital/Pyhrn)

Two veterinarians on the scene
Eight rescuers from the Spital am Pyhrn station immediately set out to reach the tourists, who were at an altitude of about 1,250 meters. A veterinarian was also alerted and climbed up to the vacationers with a colleague and members of the Alpine police. 

A second dog also had to be carried down into the valley
A second dog also had to be carried down into the valley(Bild: Bergrettung Spital/Pyhrn)

Second dog carried
Because “Fritz’s” injury was so severe, the greyhound was safely brought down to the valley on a stretcher wrapped in towels after receiving an IV. A second dog was ultimately carried by the mountain rescuers after all: he had apparently gone into shock. Around 8:30 p.m., the group reached the parking lot at Gleinkersee. The injured dog was taken to the veterinary clinic in Sattledt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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