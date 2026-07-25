Greyhound “Fritz” Had to Be Rescued from the Mountain

Second dog carried

Because “Fritz’s” injury was so severe, the greyhound was safely brought down to the valley on a stretcher wrapped in towels after receiving an IV. A second dog was ultimately carried by the mountain rescuers after all: he had apparently gone into shock. Around 8:30 p.m., the group reached the parking lot at Gleinkersee. The injured dog was taken to the veterinary clinic in Sattledt.