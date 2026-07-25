One neighbor even moved away
Rowdy gang of teens is robbing Viennese residents of their sleep
In Miep-Gies-Park in Vienna’s Meidling district, inconsiderate teens are keeping residents awake at night. The police and the district chief have already been informed of the situation. One affected resident has even moved away as a result.
Almost every day, new incidents involving youths come to light in various districts of the city. Most recently, for example, around Cizekplatz in Donaustadt—as we reported.
Now, a concerned resident near Miep-Gies Park in Meidling has also reached out to the “Krone.” Martin K. says that the noise pollution at night in his apartment complex is “unbearable,” especially during the summer months. Many of his neighbors can no longer sleep. According to videos, a group of teenagers is hanging out, shouting, and bellowing.
“I’m confronted almost every time I go out”
Mr. K. claims that an acquaintance of his even moved away because of the situation. “I get confronted almost every time I go outside,” he adds. Sometimes he even speaks to the girls and boys about it. Their reaction: a shrug.
The park is regularly patrolled as part of the patrol duties of the local police precinct.
LPD WIen
The residents feel “left to fend for themselves,” Mr. K. summarizes. They have repeatedly notified both the police and the district administration of the problems. In response to a query from the “Krone,” the police confirmed two incidents since early June involving “causing an unreasonable disturbance.” They also stated that the park is regularly monitored by the patrol unit of the local police precinct. However, the police have not noticed a particular increase in complaints.
Problem Known
District Chief Wilfried Zankl (SPÖ) describes the situation similarly. “I am not currently aware of any exceptional problems,” he explains when asked. However, he has received occasional letters regarding noise in Miep-Gies Park. And Zankl assures us that he always reads and responds to these. However: “Unreasonably disruptive noise can only be investigated and penalized by the police.” During the day, the district provides support through the “Fair Play” teams that patrol public spaces. At night, however, this isn’t possible.
He also doesn’t think much of dismantling the park’s infrastructure because of troublemakers. “The fact that a few individuals misuse the infrastructure is no reason to take it away from everyone,” explains Zankl. Moreover, this would only lead to a displacement effect into the next alley.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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