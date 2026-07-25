Rowdy gang of teens is robbing Viennese residents of their sleep

Problem Known

District Chief Wilfried Zankl (SPÖ) describes the situation similarly. “I am not currently aware of any exceptional problems,” he explains when asked. However, he has received occasional letters regarding noise in Miep-Gies Park. And Zankl assures us that he always reads and responds to these. However: “Unreasonably disruptive noise can only be investigated and penalized by the police.” During the day, the district provides support through the “Fair Play” teams that patrol public spaces. At night, however, this isn’t possible.