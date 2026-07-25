Why Walter Ruck Continues to Be a Concern for the ÖVP

Former minister and federal chairwoman of the ÖVP Women’s Association, Juliane Bogner-Strauß, also made it clear to the “Krone”: “Walter Ruck’s expulsion is the only correct course of action. We have made it clear from the very beginning: We do not look the other way when women are devalued and belittled. These words have now been followed by action.” She thanked the Federal Chancellor and party chairman “for his swift and decisive action.” “He has shown that the People’s Party’s values are non-negotiable. Respect for women is not just lip service; it is demonstrated through daily actions. That is exactly what the People’s Party has proven with this decision.”