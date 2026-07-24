LIVE: Who will stand out in practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

“I think it’s going to be a very close race!”

With his victory at Spa, the Mercedes driver had extended his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 45 points and will lead the field at the halfway point of the season. In the eleventh of 22 World Championship races, however, the Italian expects a tough battle among the top four teams. “I think it’s going to be very close between all of us, so it will be important to try to get everything just right,” explained the 19-year-old.