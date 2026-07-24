A Last-Ditch Effort
Expulsion from the Party: Walter Ruck Speaks Out
Things are likely to move “Ruck-zuck” on Friday evening: The ÖVP, led by party chairman and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, will expel the president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce from the party. Before that, Ruck himself will have his say in a letter to the ÖVP executive committee.
At 8 p.m., Chancellor Christian Stocker and other party leaders will discuss the expulsion of Walter Ruck—who has come under such heavy criticism—in an online meeting. The outcome seems clear: Following the many distasteful remarks Ruck has made that have come to light, there is no longer a future for the president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce in the ÖVP.
Just a few hours before the meeting begins, the Chamber president has now also spoken out himself in a letter to the federal party executive committee, a copy of which is in the possession of the “Krone.”
Ruck Is Not Stepping Down
“If media reports are to be believed, the decision to expel me was already made before the meeting. In light of the facts outlined above, I am very curious to see the written justification for a possible expulsion. Regardless, as chairman of the Vienna Economic Association and president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, I will continue to work with all my heart and soul for Vienna as a business hub,” he explains in the document.
“Ever since this campaign against me began, I have pointed out that the statements published cannot be confirmed by me!”
Walter Ruck in dem Schreiben
Ruck is also surprised by the planned expulsion, as “at the request of the Ethics Council, a meeting with former Governor Waltraud Klasnic was scheduled for next week to discuss the ongoing media campaign and address any resulting questions.” This meeting was canceled on Thursday, and instead, he was required to “submit a statement” by noon on Friday.
Furthermore, Ruck is defending himself against the “media campaign.” He argues that “unverified quotes from a potentially illegal audio recording have been published, the authenticity of which—assuming such an authentic recording even exists—I cannot verify.”
However, Ruck’s letter is unlikely to change the minds of the Black Party’s executive committee. For Chancellor Stocker and the party in general, the Ruck affair is becoming an increasing burden at a time when poll numbers are already very poor...
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