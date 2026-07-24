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Death threats

35-Year-Old Man Assaulted His Ex-Partner

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24.07.2026 09:45
(Bild: APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A 33-year-old Bosnian man is alleged to have attacked his ex-partner in Laakirchen. He threatened to kill her and also demanded money from her. The man is also alleged to have later evaded arrest by police and broken a bicycle lock.

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A 35-year-old Bosnian man is suspected of physically assaulting his former 33-year-old partner in Laakirchen early Tuesday morning, threatening to kill her, and attempting to coerce her into paying him a sum of money through threats. During that night, the man also evaded a police stop, after which a wheel clamp was attached to his vehicle.

However, the 35-year-old is believed to have forcibly opened and damaged the wheel clamp shortly thereafter using an angle grinder. The man was stopped by a patrol on Tuesday morning for a traffic check. During the check, the damaged wheel clamp was found in the trunk, and the 35-year-old was taken in for immediate questioning.

Wheel clamp (stock image)
Wheel clamp (stock image)(Bild: C. Handl)

Wheel clamp cut open
During the questioning, he admitted to damaging the wheel clamp but denied the remaining charges against him. However, surveillance video from a gas station shows the 35-year-old physically assaulting the 33-year-old woman.

Ultimately, after a complaint was filed with the Wels District Attorney’s Office, the Bosnian man was admitted to the Linz Police Detention Center due to outstanding warrants for imprisonment and an outstanding administrative substitute prison sentence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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