Austria Lays the Groundwork for Advancement in Latvia

Wustinger’s spectacular goal

On Austria’s first chance, captain Manfred Fischer headed the ball just wide of the crossbar following a corner kick (11th minute). After half an hour, Johannes Eggestein sent a free kick from a central position into the penalty area. There, Fischer headed it back to Wustinger, who finished with a spectacular shot on the turn. For the 23-year-old homegrown player—who has overcome three cruciate ligament tears and only made his comeback in April after a one-and-a-half-year injury layoff—it was his first goal for the Violets’ first team.