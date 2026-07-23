Defendant Doctor Focused on Expert Testimony

Complementary Treatment to Be Seen as More Than Just a Patient

The woman’s friends and family testified about their impressions. The patient had recently completed her sixth cycle of chemotherapy. She didn’t look healthy at all afterward, reported the witness, who had been with her at a spa. During that time, the patient had told her about the “new doctor and his treatment.” She had wanted a complementary treatment where she would be seen as more than just a patient. The witness had been skeptical from the start, especially since the doctor was said to have remarked during a conversation: “It will be expensive. But I’ll help you—you won’t die.”