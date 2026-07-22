Land Registry Data Deleted! EU Country Experiences a Cyber Disaster

The timing of the cyberattack could not be more critical—especially for buyers. As of August 1, 2026, the value-added tax on the purchase of new-construction apartments in Romania is set to rise dramatically from 9 to 21 percent. Since thousands of transactions are blocked before this deadline, citizens face massive additional costs or the loss of their down payments. Numerous purchases of new-construction apartments were planned precisely to be completed before this deadline—which now seems impossible.