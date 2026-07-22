Bitter Setback, but European Championship Qualification Still Possible

Record Would Have Been Set

In the end, Lena Pressler, Viktoria Willhuber, Anja Dlauhy, and Gogl-Walli clocked a time of 3:33.92 minutes. Had the course length been correct, Austria’s record (3:32.71) would certainly have been broken—and the quartet might also have secured their ticket to the European Championships in August. “This is really tough! For the first time in many years, we have a very strong national relay team; we would have had a good chance at the European Championships,” says Gogl-Walli, but she immediately adds: “It just turned out really badly. I don’t want to blame anyone. It’s already so difficult to find volunteers for the events,” says the Olympic semifinalist, who now plans to run to Birmingham on her own at the last minute.