Murder Trial in Vienna: 37-Year-Old Drowned in the Danube

“It’s incomprehensible to me”

Her boyfriend at the time—a 44-year-old Polish man—had confessed to her to the extent that he told her his compatriot, who was one year younger, had “submerged the man in the water until he stopped breathing,” the witness stated. Her partner at the time had “wanted to help.” The fact that, according to the indictment, he did just that visibly affected the woman. “It’s inconceivable to me because I don’t really think he’s capable of it,” she struggled to find the words while on the witness stand. Her boyfriend had never been violent and had never raised a hand against her: “I’ve never seen him act aggressively.”