“Work Sets You Free”
Truck Drives Through Styria Bearing Nazi Slogan
A truck belonging to a South Styrian transportation company was covered with slogans that can be classified as far-right extremist and that trivialize the Nazi regime. After the vehicle was photographed in Graz, a complaint was filed with the police. The State Office for National Security and Combating Extremism has been notified.
Monday morning at Lendplatz in Graz: A truck belonging to a South Styrian freight company is parked at a construction site in front of a hotel. A passerby noticed three inscriptions on the vehicle: “Führerhaus” is written above the cab, “Don’t complain, fight” can be read on the right side window, and “Arbeit macht frei” on the left. The photos are in the possession of the “Krone.”
“Arbeit macht frei”: This cynical phrase also appears at the entrances to various Nazi concentration and extermination camps—such as Auschwitz—where hundreds of thousands of people were murdered as a result of Nazi racial ideology. “The slogan is well known. It aims to trivialize the crimes of National Socialism and mock the victims,” explains Daniela Grabovac, director of the Styrian extremism prevention center “next.” This could constitute a violation of Section 3g of the Prohibition Act (re-engagement in National Socialist activities). An administrative fine of up to 10,000 euros is also possible.
Removing the slogan is essential. Otherwise, the company makes itself complicit.
Extremismus-Expertin Daniela Grabovac
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
Who put the slogans on the truck?
According to the Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office, what matters in such a case is the intent of the person who affixed the lettering to the truck. The other two slogans do not, in and of themselves, constitute an offense under the Prohibition Act, says Grabovac. “Führerhaus” is ambiguous as an allusion, and the slogan “Don’t complain, fight” cannot be historically attributed exclusively to the far-right milieu.
It is unclear whether the truck driver affixed the slogans himself and to what extent the trucking company was aware of them. A request for comment from the “Krone” went unanswered. In any case, a photo of the truck bearing the inscription “Führerhaus” appeared on the company’s Instagram page as early as March 2020.
State Security Was Notified
After the incident was reported to the police on Monday evening, an investigation is now underway. “The State Office for State Security and Combating Extremism was notified,” the Styrian police told the “Krone.”
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