Truck Drives Through Styria Bearing Nazi Slogan

Who put the slogans on the truck?

According to the Graz Public Prosecutor’s Office, what matters in such a case is the intent of the person who affixed the lettering to the truck. The other two slogans do not, in and of themselves, constitute an offense under the Prohibition Act, says Grabovac. “Führerhaus” is ambiguous as an allusion, and the slogan “Don’t complain, fight” cannot be historically attributed exclusively to the far-right milieu.