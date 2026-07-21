Two days after the World Cup
The ink is dry: Zidane’s blockbuster deal appears to be a done deal!
Two days after the World Cup final, the blockbuster deal with the French seems to be all set: Zinedine Zidane will succeed head coach Didier Deschamps!
One last wave, one last wistful glance upward—then Didier Deschamps disappeared into the bowels of the stadium in Miami. Ironically, his farewell as France’s national team coach in Saturday’s “small” World Cup final against England epitomized everything Deschamps does not stand for: plenty of spectacle, even more chaos—and a loss. The 4–6 defeat to England will be the final result Deschamps takes with him.
He led France to the World Cup title in 2018 and won the Nations League in 2021. In 2022, he lost the World Cup final to Argentina—and at the 2016 European Championship on home soil, France also fell short of victory in the final against Portugal. Now Zinedine Zidane will take the reins.
Contract through 2030
As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday, the deal is already done. Zidane signed a contract through 2030.
Lucrative Offers Turned Down
For the past five years, the most talented player in French soccer history—alongside Michel Platini—had been out of a job. At that time, Zidane had retired from Real Madrid, having led the top Spanish club to three Champions League titles. Since then, he has turned down lucrative offers—apparently always with an eye toward succeeding Deschamps.
As a player, he celebrated titles at the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship and won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002. In his final game as a professional, he lost to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final—and was sent off after headbutting an opponent. The French Football Federation (FFF) has not yet confirmed Zidane’s appointment.
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