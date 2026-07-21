The ink is dry: Zidane’s blockbuster deal appears to be a done deal!

One last wave, one last wistful glance upward—then Didier Deschamps disappeared into the bowels of the stadium in Miami. Ironically, his farewell as France’s national team coach in Saturday’s “small” World Cup final against England epitomized everything Deschamps does not stand for: plenty of spectacle, even more chaos—and a loss. The 4–6 defeat to England will be the final result Deschamps takes with him.