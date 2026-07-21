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Flooding Within Seconds

“Panic broke out”: Another meteotsunami in Croatia

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21.07.2026 09:10
The harbor promenade in Mali Losinj was submerged within seconds.
The harbor promenade in Mali Losinj was submerged within seconds.(Bild: Screenshot/Facebook/Crometeo)
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Von krone.at

Once again, an unusual weather phenomenon has struck Croatia. A meteotsunami hit several coastal towns on the northern Adriatic and flooded them within seconds. Panic briefly broke out.

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A brief thunderstorm with wind and rain swept through the small island town of Mali Losinj on the northern Adriatic on Monday morning, then the weather calmed down again. But the calm was deceptive: Suddenly, the sea rose, surged over the seawall, and engulfed the harbor promenade.

“People ran away”
“We were just drinking coffee when, within seconds, the sea rose and flooded the entire waterfront promenade,” the Croatian newspaper “Jutarnji” quoted an eyewitness as saying. “People ran away, restaurant owners moved tables out of the way, and panic broke out.”

Within seconds, the promenade in Mali Losinj was flooded:

In Pula and Starigrad-Paklenica, too, fierce waves crashed onto the coast on Monday, as documented by the Croatian weather service Crometeo. But the commotion was soon over. The sea level, which had risen 30 centimeters above normal, dropped significantly.

Waves feed off each other
The sudden flood was a meteorological tsunami. It occurs when minute differences in air pressure encounter ocean waves traveling at the same speed. This creates a resonance between the air pressure waves and the water waves, causing the sea level to rise suddenly.

The wave can intensify even further when it enters a bay, such as the one in Mali Losinj. It floods the coast and then quickly recedes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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