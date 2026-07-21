A Trip to the Circus Led to a Trespass Lawsuit

The circus is in town! A family wanted to take advantage of this opportunity in late April to go on an outing together with their young granddaughter and her grandmother. Everyone was really looking forward to seeing the circus animals, acrobats, and clowns. The trip there in two cars went smoothly. They parked on the field where the big top, as well as the circus trucks and trailers, were also located. Many other visitors had already parked there beforehand. They were thoroughly entertained by the successful performance and then drove back home afterward.