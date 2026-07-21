Vienna law firm is reviewing
Self-Driving: A Dream Shattered for Countless Tesla Drivers
For many Tesla customers, being driven around will likely remain nothing more than an expensive pipe dream—since many have apparently already paid for an empty promise. A Vienna law firm is now launching a class-action lawsuit.
Sitting behind the wheel in your own car—and still being driven around. That was the dream of many Austrians when they bought a Tesla years ago. But that dream may now be shattered: As early as 2016, Tesla advertised that its electric cars would be capable of autonomous driving in the future and that it already had the necessary hardware in place.
Were these all just empty promises?
It wasn’t cheap; in fact, it cost over 6,000 euros extra. And self-driving cars were, of course, still a long way off at that point—and are still not permitted in Austria today. But the promise was this: if that were to change, a simple software update would be all it takes, and drivers could take their hands off the steering wheel. But it doesn’t seem quite that simple now.
Despite plans for microfactories, the contract hasn’t been fulfilled
That’s because Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted this spring during a shareholder meeting that the new software—which is already approved in some EU countries—doesn’t work at all for older cars. Specifically, those equipped with what’s known as “Hardware 3.” And as of early 2024, that included all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Europe...
On the website, buyers were assured that their Tesla would be capable of autonomous driving. So the vehicle was not delivered as specified in the contract.
Clemens Stegner von fokus Rechtsanwälte
Bild: fokus Rechtsanwälte
Musk’s solution? He wants to set up microfactories across Europe where the retrofitting will take place. When and where? No one knows yet.
Attorney Clemens Stegner explains: “Buyers were assured that their vehicle’s hardware would enable autonomous driving. If this hardware demonstrably cannot do exactly that, the vehicle was not delivered as specified in the contract.” The Vienna-based law firm fokus Rechtsanwälte therefore launched the initiative “kein-autonomes-fahren.at.”
An estimated 30,000 cars affected
Tesla customers can find out if their electric car is one of the affected vehicles. According to Stegner, this breach of contract could give rise to potential warranty and damages claims: “The goal is to help those who have suffered losses assert their claims with as little financial risk as possible.” Dozens of Tesla drivers have already come forward. In Austria alone, around 30,000 cars equipped with Hardware 3 have been sold.
The goal: to take the billion-dollar corporation to court to set a precedent. So that customers who were eagerly looking forward to their self-driving cars can at least get their money back.
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