Woman (57) Falls Ten Meters: “I’m So Grateful”

Held a cloth over her head for an hour

What remains is something else: the memory of how many people, in that moment, didn’t look away but looked right at her. A Czech couple reached the 57-year-old first and immediately administered first aid. “Little by little, more and more people joined us,” she says gratefully. One woman had a rescue blanket with her and unwrapped it immediately; three other women held a cloth over her head for nearly an hour to protect her from the sun. “They kept doing that until the helicopter arrived,” Prunner says in a soft voice, adding, “I just want to say thank you for the fact that they all stayed.” Talking with her, you can sense how deeply the situation affects her. She repeatedly emphasizes that none of this was a given.