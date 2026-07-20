A Silver Lining
Woman (57) Falls Ten Meters: “I’m So Grateful”
After an accident on a mountain in Salzburg, Sabine Prunner (57) from Bad Hall (Upper Austria) experienced not only great luck but also tremendous kindness. In the “Krone,” she now wants to thank her unknown rescuers—and hopes they’ll come forward.
It was supposed to be a beautiful day in the mountains. Together with a hiking buddy, Sabine Prunner (57) from Bad Hall climbed first the Schober and then the Frauenkopf in Salzburg on July 4—and suddenly everything changed: Prunner stumbled on some steps during the descent, rolled over three times, and fell about ten meters. “I was briefly unconscious and can’t remember exactly what happened,” she says. She continues: “I remember stumbling, but after that, a lot of it’s a blur.”
Held a cloth over her head for an hour
What remains is something else: the memory of how many people, in that moment, didn’t look away but looked right at her. A Czech couple reached the 57-year-old first and immediately administered first aid. “Little by little, more and more people joined us,” she says gratefully. One woman had a rescue blanket with her and unwrapped it immediately; three other women held a cloth over her head for nearly an hour to protect her from the sun. “They kept doing that until the helicopter arrived,” Prunner says in a soft voice, adding, “I just want to say thank you for the fact that they all stayed.” Talking with her, you can sense how deeply the situation affects her. She repeatedly emphasizes that none of this was a given.
Protecting her face with her hand
When the rescue helicopter arrived at the scene of the accident, the rescue operation began. “The rescue team wrapped me up and secured me to a rope. Then we flew down. But I can’t really remember much of that either,” Prunner continues. One moment, however, stuck with her: “The doctor covered my eyes during the flight so that no rocks would hit my face.”
A small gesture—and yet a big one. At the UKH Salzburg, the helpfulness continued—thankfully, Prunner suffered “only” bruises and a concussion. “I was given something to eat right after the exams, even though it was already 3:00 p.m.—that’s not something you can take for granted.” Everyone at the hospital was also extremely friendly to her. In closing, she says: “Unfortunately, I don’t know who those people on the mountain were, but I’d be happy if they got in touch so I can thank them personally.”
What would you like to see more of?
“More of This” is a series featuring stories about all the positive things happening in our country that usually receive far too little attention. For ideas that inspire. For people who show how it can be done. Have you experienced, seen, or heard something that made you think, “We need more of this!”? Then please send us your story and photos to lisa.stockhammer@kronenzeitung.at
That’s exactly what we need more of: more people who don’t look away, but stick around. That’s what makes our society what it is.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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