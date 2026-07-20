“Ultimately, this kind of damage affects us all”

What the Mayor Says

We spoke with Mayor Peter Breitenauer (SPÖ): “The facility covers a total of 22,000 square meters. We’ve expanded it over the past few years, and it’s been very well received. What really annoys me personally is this: I understand that things can go wrong once in a while. But my generation was raised to take responsibility for our mistakes. If you’ve done something stupid, you own up to it. That’s how it used to be. But those days are over. Nowadays, public sports facilities get vandalized even before they open. That happened in Asten, too.”