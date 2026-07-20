Acts of Vandalism in Upper Austria
“Ultimately, this kind of damage affects us all”
The municipality of Kirchberg-Thening in Upper Austria is furious: Vandals have vandalized the newly opened school and sports facility. The windows of the restroom container were smashed, a door closer was ripped out, someone smoked on the grounds and caused a burn mark, a racket was damaged, and playground equipment provided free of charge was stolen.
“We were deeply dismayed to discover that the newly opened school and sports facility has now also become a target of wanton destruction. There were also clear tire tracks on the ground, presumably from e-scooters,” posted Tamara Neuhauser, SPÖ chairwoman and city councilwoman, on Facebook.
“It’s particularly disappointing that a facility created with great dedication and public funds for our children, young people, clubs, and the entire community has been damaged in this way just a few weeks after opening.”
My generation was raised to take responsibility for our mistakes. If you did something stupid, you owned up to it. That’s how it was.
Bild: Gemeinde Kirchberg-Thening
What the Mayor Says
We spoke with Mayor Peter Breitenauer (SPÖ): “The facility covers a total of 22,000 square meters. We’ve expanded it over the past few years, and it’s been very well received. What really annoys me personally is this: I understand that things can go wrong once in a while. But my generation was raised to take responsibility for our mistakes. If you’ve done something stupid, you own up to it. That’s how it used to be. But those days are over. Nowadays, public sports facilities get vandalized even before they open. That happened in Asten, too.”
The mayor isn’t particularly keen on video surveillance: “That’s already difficult from a purely legal standpoint. And I don’t think that can be the solution either.”
An Appeal to Reason
The Kirchberg-Theninger SPÖ appeals to reason: “Such acts of vandalism ultimately affect us all. Every repair costs money that could be used elsewhere for meaningful projects in our community. Together, we share the responsibility for ensuring that our public facilities are preserved.”
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