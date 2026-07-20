Suddenly, things get wild
“That’s a disgrace!” Turmoil after the World Cup final
Major commotion after the World Cup final: Following Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina, violent altercations broke out on the field. The fact that the South Americans, led by hothead Leandro Paredes, came across as sore losers has prompted collective head-shaking in the soccer world.
Final whistle—Spain’s soccer stars embraced each other after their 1-0 victory in extra time. But suddenly, things got wild: Leandro Paredes was really angry, shoved Eric Garcia to the ground, and then grabbed him by the throat. When Gavi rushed to his teammate’s aid, the Argentine knocked the next Spanish player to the ground.
Here’s the incident on video:
Consequently, Paredes was shown a red card by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. “That’s a disgrace,” said England icon Gary Neville on ITV, harshly criticizing Paredes.
“There was only one man on the field with class”
“Disgusting behavior from the Argentines. Therewasonly one man on the field with class—and that was Lionel Messi,” goalkeeper legend Joe Hart also railed on the BBC. Fellow expert Wayne Rooney said, “That doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen this kind of thing from Argentina before. It’s just sad—very weak of them.”
Herzog Stunned
ORF expert Andreas Herzog also shook his head during the live commentary. “Look at that complete idiot,” said the “Krone” columnist about Paredes, who had already been on the verge of a red card during the match. Commentator Thomas König even spoke of a “bloodlust” on the part of the midfielder.
Fourth World Cup Final Loss
Incidentally, this was Argentina’s fourthWorld Cupfinalloss(following 2014, 1990, and 1930)—only Germany has suffered as many final defeats. And with his outburst in East Rutherford, near New York, Paredes also ensured an inglorious World Cup end for the “Albiceleste” …
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