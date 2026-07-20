Post-Final Assessment: “Soccer 1, Criminals 0”

Argentina

“La Nación”: “The end of a dream.”



“La Capital”: “Argentina gave everything down to the last drop of blood, down to the last spark of courage, and down to the last bit of soccer it had left, and lost by the narrowest of margins in extra time, with only ten players, against a Spanish team that, while clearly superior, lacked the courage to decide the game earlier. Lionel Scaloni’s boys have nothing to be ashamed of—they played a phenomenal World Cup, with epic victories, with the love of the entire Argentine people, and they finished the tournament with their heads held high.”



“Olé”: “Argentina gave it their all and went down with their heads held high: Spain is the deserved 2026 World Champion.”



“Clarín”: “Thank you, Leo! Messi bids farewell to the World Cup with his third final and an unforgettable tournament. The Argentine captain sits on the field, resigned, but surely proud to have reached another final in his last World Cup.”



“Diario Popular”: “Argentina gave it their all, but Spain was better and is the world champion.”



“Buenos Aires Herald”: “It was a tough match for the Albiceleste, who struggled to get a grip on the game from the opening whistle. Spain had the majority of possession, while Argentina managed only sporadic counterattacks and failed to register a single shot on goal.”