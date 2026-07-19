Thanks to Trump, too!
Chaos Before the World Cup Final: Angry Fans & Clueless Security Guards
Chaotic scenes surrounding the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina (starting at 9 p.m. – follow the live updates here). At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, there were long lines, angry fans, and overwhelmed security guards. U.S. President Donald Trump played a major role in this.
Long lines had already formed outside the stadium hours before kickoff. Some fans reportedly waited up to two hours to get in. Some security staff appeared completely overwhelmed. On top of that, there were technical problems with the turnstiles.
According to reports, some tickets could not be scanned. Security personnel subsequently struggled to control the increasingly angry crowds and direct them to the correct entrances.
Trump as a Key Factor
As reported by *The Sun*, some fans were reportedly directed to the wrong entrances as a result of the chaos. Donald Trump is considered the main reason for the chaotic conditions.
The U.S. president is on site for the final, which is why security measures were significantly tightened. While many fans had to wait for hours to get in, the arrival of the numerous VIP guests went off without any major problems.
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