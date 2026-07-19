Head, Teeth, Hand: What Gets Broken in a Scooter Accident

A Long List of Injuries

Head contusions, lacerations, and abrasions are among the least severe injuries resulting from scooter accidents. The list is much longer: Mechtler has to treat nasal bone fractures, facial skull fractures, tooth loss, and wrist fractures involving broken radius or ulna bones. The trauma surgeon praises the helmet requirement—e-scooter riders nationwide must generally wear head protection until they turn 16: “I always say: You have to protect your brain—if you have one. I think that hits the nail on the head.”