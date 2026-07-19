Waste disposal facility also caught fire due to a rechargeable battery

What Happened

Around 12:40 p.m., a fire broke out at the “transfer station” in the waste sorting facility in Steyr. Several fire departments, with a total of about 100 firefighters, were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Initial investigations revealed that no one had been inside the building since noon the previous day. It took until 4:50 p.m. to bring the fire under control, followed by mop-up operations to extinguish the remaining embers. The exact extent of the damage is still unknown; no one was injured.