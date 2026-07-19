Investigation revealed:
Waste disposal facility also caught fire due to a rechargeable battery
Soon, there will likely not be a single day without a battery-related incident. The major fire at a waste disposal facility in Steyr (Upper Austria) was also caused by a rechargeable battery. This was revealed by investigations at the scene of the fire.
According to the police: Following a thorough inspection of the fire scene on Sunday morning by officers from the State Criminal Police Office, the Steyr City Police Department, and an expert from the Upper Austria Fire Prevention Office, it was determined that the fire most likely originated from a battery or a battery-powered device that had been improperly discarded among the commercial waste stored there.
No Third-Party Liability
A technical cause of the fire or any possible third-party liability could be clearly ruled out.
What Happened
Around 12:40 p.m., a fire broke out at the “transfer station” in the waste sorting facility in Steyr. Several fire departments, with a total of about 100 firefighters, were on the scene to extinguish the blaze. Initial investigations revealed that no one had been inside the building since noon the previous day. It took until 4:50 p.m. to bring the fire under control, followed by mop-up operations to extinguish the remaining embers. The exact extent of the damage is still unknown; no one was injured.
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