Destruction in Kyiv
Putin Strikes Back at “Russian Amazon”
Russia has responded with massive firepower to the destruction of key distribution centers. After huge warehouses belonging to Wildberries, the “Russian Amazon,” went up in flames, Moscow ordered a large-scale attack on Kyiv.
Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Dozens of explosions—some caused by anti-aircraft missiles—were heard in the center of the city of three million people on Saturday night, according to a reporter on the scene.
Kyiv’s civil defense agency reported one death and 16 injuries that morning. Several buildings and cars were destroyed, the agency said, releasing photos of the extensive damage. According to reports, a shopping mall was also hit.
Severe Damage in Kyiv
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported strikes and damage in six city districts. Fires had broken out. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 41 missiles during the nighttime attack, of which only 18 were intercepted. According to reports from Kyiv, this marks the largest attack of its kind since the war began.
In light of the massive Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the Ukrainian leadership renewed its urgent appeal to Western partners: Due to the acute shortage of Patriot missiles, the air defense system is increasingly showing gaps and can no longer intercept ballistic missiles without fail, as the night’s events have clearly demonstrated.
“These deliveries are literally saving lives during every massive Russian attack,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In total, Russia deployed approximately 1,450 drones, more than 1,640 glide bombs, and 99 missiles and cruise missiles this week.
Retaliation Against “Russian Amazon”
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a large postal logistics center in Kyiv used for storing weapons components, as well as several facilities for the production of missile components, were targets of the attacks. In the Kyiv region, a center for the storage and distribution of components for the production of long-range drones was reportedly struck. These claims could not be independently verified.
Port infrastructure in southern Ukraine on the Black Sea was also attacked again. In the Odessa area, facilities for storing military goods and fuel depots used by the armed forces were reportedly shelled. Ukraine—like Russia—does not release information on damage to military facilities.
The massive strike is seen as retaliation for the burning of key distribution centers in Russia. According to reports, supply chains across the country have been severely disrupted, and retailers are having to try to reroute remaining products to other, distant warehouses.
The Ukrainian leadership justified the attack on the warehouses by citing the storage of weapons parts there. They claimed the Wildberries facilities had been functioning as a military hub. Russia, on the other hand, described the attacks as targeting purely civilian objectives and as acts of terrorism.
Bloggers Call for General Mobilization
While state media are attempting to portray the incident as a pure act of sabotage against “peaceful, civilian warehouses,” Russian military bloggers demanded an explanation as to why militarily sensitive electronic components were stored unprotected in private, civilian shipping warehouses in the first place.
They accused the leadership of neglecting air defense in the interior of the country and called for a general mobilization in response. In addition, analysts in *The Telegraph* pointed out that platforms such as Wildberries were being used on a massive scale by Russian citizens and volunteers to send military equipment—such as body armor and drone parts—directly to the front lines.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.