New Poll: SPÖ Even Has to Worry About Third Place

Following Elke Kahr’s landslide victory in Graz, the KPÖ is at 5 percent—which would mean a seat in the National Council.

Gewessler is hot on the heels of the Vice Chancellor

For the Social Democrats, this is a warning sign in green. In the 2024 National Council election, they secured 21.1 percent—the worst result in their history. Now their lead over the Green Party is shrinking to two points. Taking the margin of error into account, it becomes clear that the Reds and the Greens could very well be neck and neck. The party that once held the chancellorship is thus in danger of becoming the fourth-largest party. What stands out is that all three governing parties are losing significant ground compared to the National Council election.