Genital Instead of Genial
This year, Hochmair goes completely naked as Jedermann
Philipp Hochmair is even taking off his underwear in the third year of his festival run. At the end of the play, the actor stands completely naked before the Last Judgment in his role. The “Krone” has compiled the best photos from rehearsals in a photo gallery within the article.
As the saying goes, the last shirt has no pockets. And so, at the end of the play, Jedermann stands there without any of his belongings. Not even his underwear. This time, for real. Because in this year’s production, actor Philipp Hochmair is doing away with even the last piece of clothing on his body.
For the third year in a row, the 52-year-old is taking on the role of Jedermann this festival season. Time to breathe some fresh air into the production again. That’s probably what the actor must have been thinking. Because in previous years, although Hochmair did undress—as called for in the play—he had kept his underwear on until now.
At Wednesday’s photo rehearsal, however, he went a step further in front of the press representatives present and stripped completely naked. Only the strap holding the actor’s microphone was allowed to remain on his body. Hochmair wasn’t even all that strict about covering his private parts with his hands.
Visitors to Friday’s dress rehearsal and guests at Saturday evening’s premiere—especially those in the front rows—can therefore look forward to some new perspectives. It’s assumed that Hochmair will once again strip completely naked during the completely sold-out performance.
The first appearance of the new Buhlschaft is also eagerly anticipated. The 33-year-old Austrian-French actress Roxane Duran is playing Jedermann’s lady love for the first time. It’s sure to be an extremely sensual performance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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