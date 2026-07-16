Caregiver Allegedly Stole from Ward

A 49-year-old caregiver is alleged to have shamelessly exploited a highly sensitive relationship of trust. The Linz resident is accused of reaching into the pockets of those in her care. Specifically, she is alleged to have transferred money from the account of a person in need of care to her own account on multiple occasions. In addition, in one instance, she is alleged to have transferred her care payment to herself twice. In total, the 49-year-old is alleged to have embezzled 12,000 euros between June 1 and December 1, 2025.