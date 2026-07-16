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Caregiver Allegedly Stole from Ward

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16.07.2026 19:00
A 49-year-old woman is alleged to have exploited this sensitive relationship of trust.
A 49-year-old woman is alleged to have exploited this sensitive relationship of trust.(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

It was a relationship of dependency that a 49-year-old woman in Linz is alleged to have shamelessly exploited. The caregiver is said to have repeatedly transferred money from a ward’s bank account to her own. She is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of embezzlement.

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A 49-year-old caregiver is alleged to have shamelessly exploited a highly sensitive relationship of trust. The Linz resident is accused of reaching into the pockets of those in her care. Specifically, she is alleged to have transferred money from the account of a person in need of care to her own account on multiple occasions. In addition, in one instance, she is alleged to have transferred her care payment to herself twice. In total, the 49-year-old is alleged to have embezzled 12,000 euros between June 1 and December 1, 2025.

Serious Allegations
The caregiver is also accused of failing to return two identification cards belonging to elderly clients (ages 97 and 88). The Upper Austria State Criminal Police Office uncovered the 49-year-old’s scheme; the agency had conducted the investigation in cooperation with the tax office as part of a joint case.

Criminal Complaint Filed
The Linz Public Prosecutor’s Office has already filed criminal charges against the 49-year-old with the court; she is suspected of embezzlement and document suppression. The woman is scheduled to appear before the Linz Regional Court in September. If convicted, she faces a prison sentence of up to three years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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