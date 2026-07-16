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150 instead of 80 km/h

Reason given by young speeder: “I’m very tired”

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16.07.2026 09:08
The young speeder was not only caught on camera by the police but was also pursued.
The young speeder was not only caught on camera by the police but was also pursued.(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A young worker from Upper Austria, who was driving home from her shift shortly after 1 a.m., just wanted to get to bed. So she stepped on the gas—all while being watched by the police, who followed her for a bit, essentially acting as an escort—and were then forced to issue her a citation. After all, she was driving 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

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A police patrol in Vöcklabruck noticed a car traveling on the B1 toward Timelkam around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. Due to the driver’s extremely fast speed, the officers decided to follow the car. After passing through a roundabout in Pichlwang, the driver continued on the B1 toward Gampern and accelerated sharply.

High-Speed Chase
During the pursuit, the police officers recorded a speed of 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, though the driver continued to pull away from them. In the subsequent section where the speed limit was 100 km/h, the officers recorded a top speed of 165 km/h, though the car continued to pull away even there.

The speed limit was then reduced to 80 km/h, but the driver passed through this section at 150 km/h. She was subsequently stopped and checked. The 19-year-old provisional license holder from Neukirchen an der Vöckla stated that she was driving home from work and, since she was very tired, had driven a little faster. She is being charged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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