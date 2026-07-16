150 instead of 80 km/h
Reason given by young speeder: “I’m very tired”
A young worker from Upper Austria, who was driving home from her shift shortly after 1 a.m., just wanted to get to bed. So she stepped on the gas—all while being watched by the police, who followed her for a bit, essentially acting as an escort—and were then forced to issue her a citation. After all, she was driving 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
A police patrol in Vöcklabruck noticed a car traveling on the B1 toward Timelkam around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday. Due to the driver’s extremely fast speed, the officers decided to follow the car. After passing through a roundabout in Pichlwang, the driver continued on the B1 toward Gampern and accelerated sharply.
High-Speed Chase
During the pursuit, the police officers recorded a speed of 150 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, though the driver continued to pull away from them. In the subsequent section where the speed limit was 100 km/h, the officers recorded a top speed of 165 km/h, though the car continued to pull away even there.
The speed limit was then reduced to 80 km/h, but the driver passed through this section at 150 km/h. She was subsequently stopped and checked. The 19-year-old provisional license holder from Neukirchen an der Vöckla stated that she was driving home from work and, since she was very tired, had driven a little faster. She is being charged.
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