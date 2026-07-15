Boy (11) Forced to Lick His Abusers’ Shoes

Everyone in the courtroom is stunned, except for the 13-year-old accomplice, who, due to his age, can only be questioned as a witness. After his disrespectful and unremorseful answers, the judge had instructed him to take a seat in the audience to watch the videos—“for educational reasons,” as he put it. With a defiant “I want to leave—I know them anyway,” the boy reluctantly takes his seat. And what happens when he sees on the screen the kicks to the face that he, too, had delivered to the 11-year-old in the basement? He bursts into laughter right there in the courtroom...