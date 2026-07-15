Trial in Linz
Suspended Sentences for Couple Who Let Two Alpacas Starve
The trial lasted only 25 minutes, as both defendants pleaded guilty and expressed remorse: On Wednesday in Linz, a married couple from the Rohrbach district was sentenced to three and six months of suspended prison terms, respectively, for keeping six alpacas in such poor conditions that two of them starved to death.
The six alpacas were malnourished and standing in a layer of their own excrement several centimeters thick; the barn had not been mucked out, and there was far too little bedding. Two animals were so sick that they died or starved to death.
Both fully admitted to the charges
On Wednesday, a married couple from the Upper Mühlviertel region appeared in court in Linz to face charges of animal cruelty. They made a full and remorseful confession. Defense attorney Sonja Fasthuber stated: “They did not torture the animals; they were simply overwhelmed. The alpacas had 24-hour access to a two-hectare pasture. The owners hadn’t noticed how poorly the animals were doing.”
The verdict is final
Both assured the judge that they no longer intended to keep animals: He received a three-month sentence, and his wife, who had a prior conviction, received six months—both suspended.
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