Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Call to Municipalities

No Shortage of Funds for Implementing the House Rules

Nachrichten
15.07.2026 11:41
Since February, Upper Austria has had a “Guide to Living Together.”
Since February, Upper Austria has had a “Guide to Living Together.”(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Porträt von Christian Ortner
Von Christian Ortner

Respect, equality, the German language: 13 rules are intended to guide immigrants on what Upper Austria expects of them. To ensure these “house rules” can be implemented in the municipalities, the state is providing a total of 250,000 euros. Now, municipalities are being called upon to launch projects.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Critics, particularly the Greens, describe the Upper Austrian “house rules”—in effect since February—as a marketing gimmick by the Black-Blue coalition that also costs money: As reported, 324,000 euros were spent on promoting the rules alone. In addition, the state of Upper Austria is making a total of 250,000 euros in funding available to municipalities so that integration projects can be implemented there under the umbrella of the “House Rules.”

“It Shouldn’t Be a Paper Tiger”
There is likely still quite a bit of money left in the funding pool, as Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), the state councilor responsible for integration, is now calling on municipalities and associations to get such projects off the ground. “The Upper Austrian House Rules shouldn’t be a paper tiger; they should be lived out in everyday life,” says Dörfel, hoping that the rules will be brought to life. “Hotspot municipalities”—those with more than 20 percent of the population whose native language is not German—are especially encouraged to participate.

The maximum grant is 5,000 euros
According to the ÖVP politician, funding will be provided for projects related to personal responsibility, respect for female authority, democracy and the rule of law, work and achievement, intercultural dialogue, and the integration of people with a migration background. Up to 90 percent of the project costs—but no more than 5,000 euros—can be funded per project. The submission deadline—documents are available on the state’s website—is September 15.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
15.07.2026 11:41
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf