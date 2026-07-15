No Shortage of Funds for Implementing the House Rules

“It Shouldn’t Be a Paper Tiger”

There is likely still quite a bit of money left in the funding pool, as Christian Dörfel (ÖVP), the state councilor responsible for integration, is now calling on municipalities and associations to get such projects off the ground. “The Upper Austrian House Rules shouldn’t be a paper tiger; they should be lived out in everyday life,” says Dörfel, hoping that the rules will be brought to life. “Hotspot municipalities”—those with more than 20 percent of the population whose native language is not German—are especially encouraged to participate.