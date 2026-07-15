A Series of Forest Fires Following Lightning Strikes in Tyrol

Wurzelstock went up in flames

On Tuesday afternoon, a forest fire also broke out in Matrei in East Tyrol—though it was much smaller. In the Kienburg district, a tree stump and the surrounding forest floor were on fire. Here, too, the fire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike that occurred during a thunderstorm that had passed through earlier. Since the fire site was located in a steep and hard-to-reach section of forest about 400 meters above sea level above the valley, a helicopter and a drone were called in to assess the situation and fight the fire.