Five violations! Infantino is now under investigation

Did Infantino violate the IOC oath?

Upon his induction into the IOC, Infantino took an oath to respect the Olympic Charter and to comply fully with the IOC Code of Ethics, according to the statement from FairSquare. Accordingly, the IOC could expel members who fail to act in accordance with these principles. IOC President Kirsty Coventry had already said last week, with regard to a possible complaint, that the matter would “naturally” be addressed.