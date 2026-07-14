Because of His Close Ties to Trump
Five violations! Infantino is now under investigation
The British human rights organization FairSquare has filed a complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). It accuses the powerful official of repeatedly violating the IOC’s rules on political neutrality. The main allegation: Infantino is said to have offered U.S. President Donald Trump his political support.
FairSquare stated that there are a total of five clear violations, for which there is also “convincing evidence.” Among other things, this stems from the lifting of the suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, who—despite receiving a red card in the round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina—was not required to sit out the round of 16 match against Belgium. This had caused outrage in the soccer world.
For his part, Infantino had emphasized the independence of FIFA’s relevant judicial bodies. The committees are independent and operate autonomously, he wrote in a statement regarding the Balogun case. Furthermore, Infantino asserted that they apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code and make their decisions solely on the basis of the applicable rules and the relevant facts.
According to FairSquare, however, the FIFA president is also alleged to have promoted a fan site reportedly linked to the Trump administration. The purpose of this was to collect data.
Did Infantino violate the IOC oath?
Upon his induction into the IOC, Infantino took an oath to respect the Olympic Charter and to comply fully with the IOC Code of Ethics, according to the statement from FairSquare. Accordingly, the IOC could expel members who fail to act in accordance with these principles. IOC President Kirsty Coventry had already said last week, with regard to a possible complaint, that the matter would “naturally” be addressed.
FairSquare had already filed a similar complaint with FIFA’s Ethics Committee prior to the World Cup, which was subsequently supported by the Norwegian Football Association and members of the European Parliament.
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