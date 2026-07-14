Scooter Gang: “I thought we were going to die!”

The three suspects were arrested that same night not far from Wienerberg. The stolen cell phone was discovered shortly afterward—located via an app—in some bushes. The alleged perpetrators are two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old—some of whom are already known to the authorities. One of the 15-year-olds is Austrian. According to the Vienna Police, the nationalities of the other two are still unclear. Despite the serious allegations of violence, they were merely charged—on the orders of the district attorney’s office—with suspicion of aggravated assault, property damage, and theft, and released without detention. “That’s the worst thing for us. That can’t be right,” Verena H. says, shaking her head. For the Freedom Party, this is a dangerous warning sign.