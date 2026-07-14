Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Auto Appraiser Injured

27-Year-Old Uses Violence to Stop Forced Sale

Nachrichten
14.07.2026 07:00
The repossessed Seat was supposed to have been sold. (Stock photo)
The repossessed Seat was supposed to have been sold. (Stock photo)(Bild: Gerhard Bartel)
Porträt von Constantin Handl
Von Constantin Handl

The car belonging to his ex-partner and the mother of his child had already been repossessed and was scheduled to be sold. But a 27-year-old man stood in the way, injuring and coercing an appraiser who was just about to inspect the engine compartment. For this, he was sentenced to prison on Monday in Steyr.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Car gone? That’s enough to make anyone see red. Such was the case for a 27-year-old man who was sentenced for it on Monday at the Steyr Regional Court. The Austrian, who had already been convicted twice for assault and once for attempted poaching, arrived just in time to prevent the repossessed Seat Ibiza—which belonged to his ex-partner—from being auctioned off.

“Nothing’s getting sold here today”
An appraiser, a bailiff, and a prospective buyer were on site inspecting the car—which was parked unlocked on the side of the road—when the situation escalated: “The convicted man grabbed the rod holding up the hood and pressed it down onto the expert’s fingers,” said Christine Forstinger, spokesperson for the Steyr Regional Court. Fortunately, the expert was still able to quickly pull his hand away before the 27-year-old slammed the hood shut, shouting, “Nothing is being sold here today.”

Verdict not yet final
Afterward, the man sped off in the car that had once belonged to the mother of his child and left it at his parents’ house. On Monday, the violent man was sentenced to seven months, two of which are mandatory. Because neither side has issued a statement so far, the verdict is not yet final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
14.07.2026 07:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf