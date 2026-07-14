27-Year-Old Uses Violence to Stop Forced Sale

“Nothing’s getting sold here today”

An appraiser, a bailiff, and a prospective buyer were on site inspecting the car—which was parked unlocked on the side of the road—when the situation escalated: “The convicted man grabbed the rod holding up the hood and pressed it down onto the expert’s fingers,” said Christine Forstinger, spokesperson for the Steyr Regional Court. Fortunately, the expert was still able to quickly pull his hand away before the 27-year-old slammed the hood shut, shouting, “Nothing is being sold here today.”