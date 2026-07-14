Auto Appraiser Injured
27-Year-Old Uses Violence to Stop Forced Sale
The car belonging to his ex-partner and the mother of his child had already been repossessed and was scheduled to be sold. But a 27-year-old man stood in the way, injuring and coercing an appraiser who was just about to inspect the engine compartment. For this, he was sentenced to prison on Monday in Steyr.
Car gone? That’s enough to make anyone see red. Such was the case for a 27-year-old man who was sentenced for it on Monday at the Steyr Regional Court. The Austrian, who had already been convicted twice for assault and once for attempted poaching, arrived just in time to prevent the repossessed Seat Ibiza—which belonged to his ex-partner—from being auctioned off.
“Nothing’s getting sold here today”
An appraiser, a bailiff, and a prospective buyer were on site inspecting the car—which was parked unlocked on the side of the road—when the situation escalated: “The convicted man grabbed the rod holding up the hood and pressed it down onto the expert’s fingers,” said Christine Forstinger, spokesperson for the Steyr Regional Court. Fortunately, the expert was still able to quickly pull his hand away before the 27-year-old slammed the hood shut, shouting, “Nothing is being sold here today.”
Verdict not yet final
Afterward, the man sped off in the car that had once belonged to the mother of his child and left it at his parents’ house. On Monday, the violent man was sentenced to seven months, two of which are mandatory. Because neither side has issued a statement so far, the verdict is not yet final.
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