Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Norwegian Star Returns

Haaland Visits the Royal Family with a “Drinking” Raccoon

Nachrichten
13.07.2026 22:22
Erling Haaland arrived with a raccoon in his carry-on luggage and was subsequently given a ...
Erling Haaland arrived with a raccoon in his carry-on luggage and was subsequently given a ceremonial welcome by King Harald V.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AP/Jan Langhaug, AFP/AMANDA PEDERSEN GISKE)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

So, what on earth is that in Erling Haaland’s carry-on luggage? Norway’s superstar landed on Monday—after Norway’s World Cup exit against England—with a “drunken” raccoon in his hand.  

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Sure, the raccoon is dead and stuffed—but it’s holding a bottle of gin in its paws and even seems to be sipping from it. It’s unclear why Haaland brought the stuffed animal in his carry-on luggage. 

On his Instagram page, he simply writes: “He followed me home!”

+5
Fotos

What’s certain, though, is that a massive party at the royal palace followed. Sports enthusiast King Harald V invited the entire Norwegian national team to the Royal Palace in Oslo. The star striker also met Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Prince Sverre Magnus. As a result, more than 100,000 fans had already flooded the streets of the Norwegian capital by Monday afternoon to give their national soccer team a fitting welcome.

Moving Speech
Crown Prince Haakon extended the invitation right after the World Cup elimination against England, while the team was still in the locker room. “When you come home, the King invites you to the palace,” he told the players in a moving speech, which was also shared in a video (see above) on the royal family’s Instagram page. It’s not known whether the “drunken” raccoon was there as well...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
13.07.2026 22:22
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf