Norwegian Star Returns
Haaland Visits the Royal Family with a “Drinking” Raccoon
So, what on earth is that in Erling Haaland’s carry-on luggage? Norway’s superstar landed on Monday—after Norway’s World Cup exit against England—with a “drunken” raccoon in his hand.
Sure, the raccoon is dead and stuffed—but it’s holding a bottle of gin in its paws and even seems to be sipping from it. It’s unclear why Haaland brought the stuffed animal in his carry-on luggage.
On his Instagram page, he simply writes: “He followed me home!”
What’s certain, though, is that a massive party at the royal palace followed. Sports enthusiast King Harald V invited the entire Norwegian national team to the Royal Palace in Oslo. The star striker also met Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and Prince Sverre Magnus. As a result, more than 100,000 fans had already flooded the streets of the Norwegian capital by Monday afternoon to give their national soccer team a fitting welcome.
Moving Speech
Crown Prince Haakon extended the invitation right after the World Cup elimination against England, while the team was still in the locker room. “When you come home, the King invites you to the palace,” he told the players in a moving speech, which was also shared in a video (see above) on the royal family’s Instagram page. It’s not known whether the “drunken” raccoon was there as well...
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