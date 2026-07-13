Drunk-Driving Accident, Hit-and-Run: Family Says Thank You

There are days when you suddenly realize how quickly it can all be over. A young family from Steyr, on their way home from a vacation in Tyrol. Dad Dimitri is driving 50 km/h in a 70-zone in Kremsmünster when he glances briefly to the left: “I saw something racing toward me out of the corner of my eye and didn’t even realize what it was. All I knew was: ‘Here comes the crash.’” And crash it did. A minibus ignored a stop sign and was traveling way too fast. It would later turn out that the driver had a blood alcohol level of 1.6 per mille.