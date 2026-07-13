Doris Nentwich Takes on Leadership Role at NEOS

Her key responsibilities as state executive director include further expanding regional structures, supporting local NEOS teams, and making organizational preparations for the political challenges ahead.

“Experienced Leader”

NEOS State Spokesperson Felix Eypeltauer: “I am very pleased that we were able to bring Doris Nentwich—an experienced leader, proven communications expert, and long-time ally of NEOS—on board for this responsible role. She knows Upper Austria, she knows our movement, and she brings exactly the experience and energy we need for the next steps.”