Restructuring in Upper Austria
Doris Nentwich Takes on Leadership Role at NEOS
NEOS in Upper Austria is reorganizing! Following the death of Johannes Egger, a familiar face will take over as state executive director on July 20: Doris Nentwich. A native of Wels, she has more than 20 years of experience in the media and communications industry.
Following the sudden passing of State Executive Director Johannes Egger, a successor has now been named to lead the operations of the NEOS Upper Austria regional chapter: 45-year-old entrepreneur and former journalist Doris Nentwich. Nentwich has worked for organizations including ORF and APA, and since 2009 has been advising companies, institutions, and organizations on strategic communication. Since March 2025, she has been managing director of the Vienna-based Norentis Group, and since 2026, she has also served on the ORF Public Value Advisory Board.
Involved from the very beginning
A native of Wels who now lives in Bad Ischl, Nentwich has long been associated with NEOS: Even during the founding phase in 2013, she volunteered for the new political movement in Upper Austria.
Strengthening our dedicated local chapters and providing the best possible support for our many fellow activists in the cities and municipalities.
Doris Nentwich
“NEOS Upper Austria has built strong structures in the municipalities and at the state level in recent years. I want to work with the state team to harness this momentum and generate even more momentum,” says Doris Nentwich, . “Strengthening our dedicated local chapters and providing the best possible support for our many fellow activists in the cities and municipalities are particularly important to me. Together, we want to inspire people to actively help shape Upper Austria.”
Her key responsibilities as state executive director include further expanding regional structures, supporting local NEOS teams, and making organizational preparations for the political challenges ahead.
“Experienced Leader”
NEOS State Spokesperson Felix Eypeltauer: “I am very pleased that we were able to bring Doris Nentwich—an experienced leader, proven communications expert, and long-time ally of NEOS—on board for this responsible role. She knows Upper Austria, she knows our movement, and she brings exactly the experience and energy we need for the next steps.”
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