Here’s an easy way to save up to 24 euros per shopping trip

Differences Between Supermarkets

The savings are similarly significant at Spar. At Hofer and Lidl—which carry fewer private-label brands—the difference between the shopping baskets was smaller; however, shopping at these two discount chains is cheaper overall. For example, the more expensive shopping basket cost 34 euros at Hofer in May (and the cheaper one just under 32 euros); at Lidl, the total came to 42 euros and 33 euros, respectively, with the alternative products.