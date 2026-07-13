Parcel Tax Could Lead to Billions in Refunds

One contentious issue is the 100-million-euro revenue threshold for retailers above which the tax applies. Some legal experts view this as arbitrary. It also clashes with the EU single market. Redcare Pharmacy, the parent company of Shop-Apotheke, likewise points to the EU level: The measure is not tenable under EU law, as it acts like a tariff that restricts the free movement of goods; this concerns fundamental principles of the EU. The renowned law firm Dorda also identifies a “violation of EU law” in an expert opinion prepared for the mail-order retailer Otto. However, this is of little help to consumers and retailers at the moment, as it will take years for the case to be decided.