Dengler Speaks Out: “Lawmakers Are Just Voting Cattle”

Club meeting recorded

The Neos expelled Dengler from the party and the parliamentary club after he called on parliament to vote against part of the double budget. However, the party stated that this was not the reason for the expulsion—it was due to a different incident. Dengler is said to have recorded the caucus meeting afterward, as the “Krone” learned. The NEOS founder confirmed this: “Because I was alone and had no witnesses, I recorded this meeting openly for everyone to hear.”