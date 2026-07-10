Praise After the Victory
World Cup Amazement: “Can Anyone Stop Them?”
Amazement at the World Cup! After a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco and advancing to the semifinals, the French national team is receiving widespread praise in the international media.
Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, in particular, are in the spotlight.
France
“L’Équipe”: “Unstoppable. Inefficient at first, then thrilling: France defeats Morocco and advances to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.”
“Le Parisien”: “Nothing can stop them. (...) The world lies at their feet. Or at least it’s within reach. By advancing to the World Cup semifinals, Les Bleus are collectively moving closer to their dream of a third World Cup title. They still have to win two games—the most important of their entire soccer careers.”
“Le Figaro”: “Patience pays off. For a long time, France had to show patience against Morocco in the quarterfinals in Foxborough and wait until the hour mark before the team defeated Morocco thanks to the duo of Mbappé and Dembélé.”
USA
“The Athletic”: “Mbappé shines as France beats Morocco and reaches the World Cup semifinals. Can anyone stop them at all?”
England
“The Telegraph”: “A comfortable victory for France— the team cruises into the semifinals. There was hardly any sense of the tension, pressure, and thrill normally associated with a World Cup quarterfinal. The match felt more like a group stage game, a routine task that just needed to be checked off the list.”
“The Guardian”: “Kylian Mbappé now leads the race for the Golden Boot. (…) However, this is only thanks to his assists—and even though he has played one more game than his closest rivals, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. Mbappé’s teammate Ousmane Dembélé likely hasn’t given up on his dream of winning the Golden Shoe either.”
“Daily Mail”: “Kylian Mbappé is simply unstoppable. When he’s on the field in a World Cup match, you can almost bet that he’ll put the ball in the net. In this tournament, that happens almost every time.”
Spain
“Marca”: “Mbappé breaks through the impenetrable Bono.”
“AS”: “Didier Deschamps, in his third World Cup as a coach, has once again not disappointed and has reached at least the quarterfinals of the tournament. The same goes for Kylian Mbappé, who stepped up and broke Morocco’s resistance—a team that was far from the form it had shown up to that point in the tournament.”
“Mundo Deportivo”: “Kylian Mbappé is a genius, a natural-born goal-scorer, a soccer player who is always there for his national team whenever games need a decisive player. With a stunning goal, he propelled France into the World Cup semifinals—it was his eighth goal of the tournament, once again tying him with Lionel Messi in the fierce race to break every record.”
Italy
“Gazzetta dello Sport”: “France is from another planet: Mbappé and Dembélé knock Morocco out of the tournament.”
Switzerland
“Blick”: “Mbappé makes up for his missed penalty and is hot on Messi’s heels.”
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