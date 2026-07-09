Mühlberger Crowned King of the Glockner for the Second Time Since 2014

King of the Glockner for the Second Time Since 2014

Mühlberger was thus crowned “King of the Glockner” for the second time since 2014. The 32-year-old extended his lead over Vermaerke to 1:31 minutes. The third stage, covering 189 kilometers, will lead from Lienz over the Felbertauern on Friday to the Alpendorf above St. Johann im Pongau for the 16th time. The Tour of Austria concludes on Sunday after five stages in front of the Burgtheater in Vienna.